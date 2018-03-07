Amtrak service suspended between New York and Boston until Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Amtrak service has been temporarily suspended between New York City and Boston until at least 10 a.m. on Thursday due to the storm. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.

For the remainder of Wednesday evening, Amtrak Northeast Regional Trains 148, 94 and 66 are now terminating in New York City. Amtrak Northeast Regional train 175 has been cancelled in New Haven.

Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 67 is only operating between New York City and Newport News, Va. Amtrak Northeast Regional train 177 is only operating between New York City and Washington, D.C.

Amtrak Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg) and Amtrak Empire Service (New York to Albany-Rensselaer) will continue to operate on a modified schedule for Thursday, March 8.

Expanded canceled service for Thursday, March 8 now includes:

Northeast Regional Service: 151,111,183,193,187,180,130,184,186,188,

Acela Express Service: 2190, 2150, 2100, 2104, 2110, 2166, 2126, 2128, 2103, 2107, 2151, 2117, 2121, 2165, 2119, 2154, 2155, 2159

Acela Express Service train 2163 will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. only

Keystone Service: 605, 609, 647, 651,642, 646, 656, 620, 641, 640

Empire Service: 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243

Amtrak Downeaster Service north of Boston and Amtrak Shuttle Service between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass. will continue to operate as scheduled.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. For customers looking to change reservations for travel tomorrow, Amtrak will waive the change fee (customers must contact the reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL). Anyone planning to travel should check their train status prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Amtrak says it is evaluating conditions and making damage repairs along the Northeast Corridor. High winds and downed trees have caused multiple issues, and crews are diligently working to restore service.

Anyone can subscribe to automated email or text message notifications if Amtrak trains are behind schedule at specific stations. Notifications can be given for up to six trains and stations by either text or email and delivered when you choose – on a single day, every day, or just certain days of the week. Create a subscription at Amtrak.com/delayalerts.

Passengers with travel plans also can confirm their train’s status, change their plans or review refund information using a range of tools – including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

To be notified of service disruptions on the Northeast Corridor (including Acela Express, Northeast Regional and other corridor services), follow @AmtrakNEC on Twitter.