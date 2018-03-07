Amtrak train comes to halt due to signal power outage

Related Coverage Metro-North suspends New Haven Line service between South Norwalk and New Haven

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Amtrak train is stuck on its journey due to a signal power outage.

Amtrak states that Train 176 on its way from Roanoke, Va. to Boston, Mass. has stopped in Milford, Conn. due to the outage.

302 passengers are currently on board.

Officials say they are waiting for authorization from Metro-North to proceed forward in the trip.

News 8 will update this story with more information is it becomes available.