Checking the road conditions in our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs

(WTNH) — To keep an eye on the roads on Wednesday, we sent out both of our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs on Wednesday.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Sam Kantrow and News 8’s Amy Hudak are spending the day traveling along Connecticut as the snow continues to fall.

The wintry weather is creating slippery driving conditions as snow starts to accumulate.

Drivers are being urged by officials to stay off of the roads until the weather begins to clear. If you do have to travel today, be sure to reduce your speed and to keep your vehicle clear of any snow.

