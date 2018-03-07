City of New Haven to activate Emergency Operations Center for storm

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven will partially activate the city’s Emergency Operations Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Emergency Operations Center in the Elm City will be partially activated at 10 a.m.

Along with the center’s activation, there are two parking bans that have been declared for the city.

Officials say the parking bans begin at 12 noon for emergency snow removal purposes. They say one of the parking bans is in the downtown area and the other is in residential areas.

The downtown parking ban will end at 12 noon on Thursday, while the residential parking ban will end at 8 a.m. Friday morning.  Officials say the snow removal in the downtown area will be focused on getting sidewalks and streets cleared for the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday March 11.

City officials also say New Haven Public Schools, seniors centers and senior lunches are closed for Wednesday. They say Tweed New Haven Airport has canceled all flights and Yale-New Haven Hospital has canceled all ambulatory practices as well.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s