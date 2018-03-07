Connecticut Democrats receive $50,000 from national party

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — National Democrats have given the Connecticut Democratic Party a $50,000 boost to help modernize training and organizing efforts.

The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that Connecticut will receive the funding through a new, competitive grant program that attempts to incentivize early campaign organizing.

Related Content: Local program trains women for powerful political positions

DNC Chairman Tom Perez says Connecticut Democrats understand it’s important to train candidates and organize grassroots support early “so we can deliver the results the state deserves in 2018.” Democrats are hoping to retain control of the governorship, now that two-year Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election. Legislative, congressional and state constitutional seats are also on the ballot in November.

National Republicans see an opportunity to win the governorship in Connecticut this year. The Republican Governors Association claims Democrats can’t escape Malloy’s legacy.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s