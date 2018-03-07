Connecticut Democrats receive $50,000 from national party

Related Coverage Local program trains women for powerful political positions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — National Democrats have given the Connecticut Democratic Party a $50,000 boost to help modernize training and organizing efforts.

The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that Connecticut will receive the funding through a new, competitive grant program that attempts to incentivize early campaign organizing.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez says Connecticut Democrats understand it’s important to train candidates and organize grassroots support early “so we can deliver the results the state deserves in 2018.” Democrats are hoping to retain control of the governorship, now that two-year Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election. Legislative, congressional and state constitutional seats are also on the ballot in November.

National Republicans see an opportunity to win the governorship in Connecticut this year. The Republican Governors Association claims Democrats can’t escape Malloy’s legacy.