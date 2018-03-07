Connecticut lawmaker accused of affectionate texts resigns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut legislator accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl has resigned.

Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz announced late Wednesday that Democratic Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford has “informed House leadership of his intention to resign from the legislature.”

Aresimowicz, along with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, called on Arce to step down last week. Aresimowicz says Arce’s resignation “under the circumstances it is clearly the right thing to do.”

The Hartford Courant first published a series of texts the 57-year-old grandfather allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. They included, “I think we are going to keep a lot of secrets between us” and “you are so beautiful and gorgeous.”

Arce’s attorney says his client did nothing improper and would not comment further.