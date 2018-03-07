Connecticut mom pleads guilty in death of disabled teen son

By Published:
Katiria Vanessa Tirado (Photo: Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her disabled 17-year-old son, who weighed just 84 pounds when he died last year.

Related: DCF commissioner under fire from lawmakers following autistic teen’s death

Katiria Tirado pleaded guilty Tuesday under the Alford doctrine, meaning while she doesn’t agree with state’s case she acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Related Content: Report: Autistic teen’s malnutrition death was preventable

The 34-year-old Hartford woman faces 11 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for June 5.

Related Content: Hartford mother charged with manslaughter after son dies of malnutrition

Tirado called 911 in February 2017 because her son, Matthew, who was autistic and non-verbal, had been vomiting and had abdominal pain. He was taken to the hospital where he died hours later. Authorities say he was 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighed 84 pounds and was suffering from severe malnourishment and dehydration. He also had several injuries.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s