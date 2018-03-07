Connecticut State Police report motor vehicle incident numbers during March nor’easter

(WTNH) — The March nor’easter has been causing plenty of issues on the roads on Wednesday.

At 7:35 p.m., Connecticut State Police released its latest figures on motor vehicle incidents during the day.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Troopers received 514 calls for service.

Officials say during that time frame, they received 104 reports of accidents without injuries and five reports of accidents with injuries. Thankfully, there have been no accidents involving fatalities.

Additionally, police assisted motorists 197 times during these hours.

News 8 will update this story with the latest numbers as they are released.