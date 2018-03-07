Crash closes three lanes on Interstate 84 Westbound in East Hartford

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned motor vehicle is slowing down the evening commute in East Hartford.

Officials say a vehicle crashed on Interstate 84 Westbound between exits 59 and 58.

The three right lanes have been closed due to the crash.

Units say two vehicles were involved and that minor injuries have been reported.

Authorities did now say when they expected the highway to completely reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.