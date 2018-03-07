Grand jury to hear from family who took in shooting suspect

By Published:
In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, police take Nikolas Cruz into Broward County jail on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities. (WPLG-TV via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he’d been living with after his mother died late last year.

Nikolas Cruz told investigators he took an AR-15 rifle to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day and started shooting into classrooms. Grand jurors are hearing testimony from witnesses before returning a formal indictment against Cruz.

Related content: Parkland victim Anthony Borges plans lawsuit, claims high school and security guard failed to protect students

The family he was living with is expected to testify Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a second student injured in the shooting, has filed a letter of intent to sue the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the school system and others.

Related content: House to take up school safety bill after Florida shooting

In Tallahassee, the Florida House is expected to vote on gun legislation stemming from the school shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s