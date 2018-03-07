Grand jury to hear from family who took in shooting suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he’d been living with after his mother died late last year.
Nikolas Cruz told investigators he took an AR-15 rifle to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day and started shooting into classrooms. Grand jurors are hearing testimony from witnesses before returning a formal indictment against Cruz.
The family he was living with is expected to testify Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a second student injured in the shooting, has filed a letter of intent to sue the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the school system and others.
In Tallahassee, the Florida House is expected to vote on gun legislation stemming from the school shooting.