Hamden offers warming centers during nor’easter

By Published:
Hamden police headquarters (file).

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden is offering several warming centers for those who may need shelter during Wednesday’s nor’easter.

Hamden officials announced that they will be offering warming centers around town to those who may be in need. The Hamden Fire Stations and front foyer of the Hamden Police Department will serve as 24-hour warming centers.

Here are the following locations:

· Police Department – 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
· Fire Station 2 – 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514
· Fire Station 3 – 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517
· Fire Station 4 – 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
· Fire Station 5 – 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
· Fire Station 9 – 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518

The town encourages all residents to shelter in place whenever possible.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s