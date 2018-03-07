Hamden officials warning residents to stay off roads due to downed power lines

Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden officials are warning residents to stay off the roadways at all costs, as multiple instances of downed power lines, some of which may still be live, have been reported.

United Illuminating is preparing maintenance crews to respond to Hamden’s outages and downed wires, but due to hazardous storm conditions, crews were delayed. Emergency response crews are working to speed up repairs, and restore working conditions to residents.

Officials said multiple instances of road blockages have also been reported. Combinations of wires, downed-trees and tree limbs are making some roadways unsafe, and some entirely un-passable. Hamden is blocking off some roads due to potentially dangerous wires.

Hamden officials want to remind residents of the following:

-Do not drive, stay off the roads at all costs

-Do not approach or touch any downed power lines

-Shelter in place to avoid the elements

-Always call 9-1-1 in case of emergency

For further information, please contact the Fire Department at 203-407-5880.

