Hearing-impaired dog makes history by joining K-9 unit after being deemed unadoptable

(ABC News) — A hearing-impaired dog who was stuck at two different animal shelters with no hope of being adopted has a new career as a K-9 dog in Washington state.
The dog, a pit bull terrier mix named Ghost, is making history as the first hearing-impaired narcotics detection certified dog in the state, and possibly the country, according to his handler.
“He is an absolute working machine,” Joe Henderson, K-9 program manager for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, told ABC News. “He’s a very high-drive dog with lots of energy.”
The same energy that makes Ghost excel in his job alongside Henderson searching for illegal narcotics left him without a home in his home state of Florida.
Ghost, who is estimated to be around 2 years old, was found abandoned on the street at a young age and taken into a shelter. He was so rambunctious that he tore through kennels and once destroyed the inside of a car he was left in, according to Henderson.