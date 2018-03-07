Heavy snow and strong winds engulf New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Conditions in New Haven quickly deteriorated as the night went on during Wednesday’s nor’easter.

News 8’s George Colli ventured out into the storm where the snow was blowing sideways by 6:40 p.m.

The totals were really starting to pile up as plows made their way through the streets of the Elm City trying to keep the roads clear.

Officials are urging motorists to stay off of the streets as much as possible during the storm.

Watch the video above for more.