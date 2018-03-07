Jackknifed tractor trailer closes portion of Route 44 in Norfolk

Related Coverage No truck ban, but Malloy urges drivers to stay off roads

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — A jackknifed tractor trailer is causing some issues for commuters in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Officials say Route 44 is closed between Route 182 and Beckley Road due to the incident.

According to police, no injuries have been reported.

Related Content: No truck ban, but Malloy urges drivers to stay off roads

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

Officials did not say when they expected the route to fully reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.