Malloy lifts tractor trailer ban for all highways

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy provides a storm update from the Emergency Operations Center in Hartford (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer ban has been lifted for all highways on Wednesday night.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced the ban had been completely lifted effective at 11:00 p.m.

Most of the ban was lifted at 10:00 p.m., but it remained in effect for Interstate 84 for an additional hour.

Officials are urging motors to remain off of the roads while snow cleanup efforts continue.

