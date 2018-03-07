Malloy lifts tractor trailer ban for all highways

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer ban has been lifted for all highways on Wednesday night.
Governor Dannel Malloy announced the ban had been completely lifted effective at 11:00 p.m.
Most of the ban was lifted at 10:00 p.m., but it remained in effect for Interstate 84 for an additional hour.
Officials are urging motors to remain off of the roads while snow cleanup efforts continue.
