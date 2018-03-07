Malloy to activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center for nor’easter

HARTFORD,Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is set to partially activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials will monitor the storm across the state and prepare for winter weather that is expected to have a significant impact on afternoon and evening travel.

The forecasts are showing a range of accumulating snow across the state, specifically heavier amounts for southwestern Connecticut, the Hartford area, and the northern portion of the state.

“We continue to monitor this weather pattern very closely and will have essential personnel at the state’s Emergency Operations Center to better coordinate rapid response to any problems that may arise,” Governor Malloy said. “We are urging residents to plan ahead and exercise caution if they need to travel – we anticipate rough afternoon conditions as the heaviest of the snow is anticipated to impact the state during the afternoon through the evening.”