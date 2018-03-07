Malloy: Drivers encouraged to stay off the roads during nor’easter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy encouraged drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday afternoon, as a winter storm is expected to intensify.

Malloy said driving conditions will be difficult during the afternoon, as snow is expected to fall at a rate of 1-to-3 inches per hour.

The Governor did not announce a travel ban for this storm. Malloy said that while no highway ban is in effect, the state is recommending residents stay off of the roads to allow Department of Transportation plow crews to clear roadways.

The state has 634 plow trucks on the roads, with another 200 contractor plows ready to go if needed. Governor Malloy reminded drivers that if they must travel on the roads, to not try to pass plow trucks.

Midday Wednesday, Malloy released non-essential state employees in phases.

“After consulting with our emergency management team, we are directing state employees to head home today in staggered phases beginning at noon in order to ensure that folks are off the roads by the rush-hour period when the snowfall is forecast to be at its heaviest. We are also encouraging private sector businesses to consider similar plans. Travel will be dangerous this afternoon with white-out conditions at times – if you do not need to be on the road this afternoon and evening, please stay safely at home,”  said Malloy.

Additionally, all nonessential, second-shift state employees should not report to work this evening.

State employees can monitor the “Notification of Early Release/Late Opening for State Offices” page on the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security’s website for updates on state office closures during the duration of the storm.

