Malloy: Drivers encouraged to stay off the roads during nor’easter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy encouraged drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday afternoon, as a winter storm is expected to intensify.

Malloy said driving conditions will be difficult during the afternoon, as snow is expected to fall at a rate of 1-to-3 inches per hour.

The heaviest of the snow is expected during the afternoon at rates of 1-3″ per hour by 1PM in southwestern CT and by 4PM in the Hartford area. The impact on the afternoon rush hour will be heavy with several inches on most roads and low visibility by that time. — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 7, 2018

The Governor did not announce a travel ban for this storm. Malloy said that while no highway ban is in effect, the state is recommending residents stay off of the roads to allow Department of Transportation plow crews to clear roadways.

While there is no highway ban in effect, it is strongly recommended motorists stay off roads unless absolutely necessary. This will allow #CTDOT crews to clear roads as efficiently as possible. Employers that can allow ppl to work from home or alter hours are encouraged to do so — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 7, 2018

The state has 634 plow trucks on the roads, with another 200 contractor plows ready to go if needed. Governor Malloy reminded drivers that if they must travel on the roads, to not try to pass plow trucks.

#CTDOT has 634 state plow trucks on the roads and ready to go, and 200 contractor plows ready to be called in if need be. Drivers are reminded to stay clear of plows while on the road. Do not try to pass the plows – it is dangerous. — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 7, 2018

Midday Wednesday, Malloy released non-essential state employees in phases.

“After consulting with our emergency management team, we are directing state employees to head home today in staggered phases beginning at noon in order to ensure that folks are off the roads by the rush-hour period when the snowfall is forecast to be at its heaviest. We are also encouraging private sector businesses to consider similar plans. Travel will be dangerous this afternoon with white-out conditions at times – if you do not need to be on the road this afternoon and evening, please stay safely at home,” said Malloy.

Nonessential state employees will be released today in staggered phases of 15-minute intervals beginning at 12PM in order to better manage the evening commute given the winter weather conditions forecast to impact the state this afternoon. MORE INFO: https://t.co/egbWn6SLiJ pic.twitter.com/AMGfscggNC — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 7, 2018

Additionally, all nonessential, second-shift state employees should not report to work this evening.

State employees can monitor the “Notification of Early Release/Late Opening for State Offices” page on the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security’s website for updates on state office closures during the duration of the storm.