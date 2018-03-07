Man gets 8 years for sexually abusing 3 children

By Published:
Israel Nieves

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three children has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that 47-year-old Israel Nieves was sentenced Tuesday on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The Hartford resident was also ordered to register as a sex offender and spend a decade on probation.

Related: Hartford man charged with sexually assaulting 3 juveniles

The mother of two of the children said at the sentencing hearing that Nieves convinced the children that he cared about them before carrying out his “revolting actions.”

Nieves did not speak at the hearing.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s