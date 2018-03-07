March nor’easter causes flooding concerns in East Haven, Old Saybrook

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While the snow piling up may be a concern for some on Wednesday, others are worried about their homes flooding.

News 8’s George Colli checked out the scene at Cosey Beach in East Haven.

Around 3:00 p.m., the area had yet to see much accumulating snow, but the high tide was creating dangers of its own.

Residents in the area are concerned about flooding as the wintry weather is creating potentially dangerous conditions.

The weather in East Haven has been unpredictable for much of the morning and afternoon, with the rain continuously changing back and forth to sleet and snow approximately every ten minutes.

Over in Old Saybrook, News 8’s Tina Detelj showed us how the water was coming right over the seawall.

The sea had yet to flood the area on Wednesday evening, and officials are hoping that will remain the case as the storm continues.

By 6:30 p.m., the rain had turned to complete snowfall.

