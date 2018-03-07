March nor’easter knocks out power for thousands Connecticut

Related Coverage Today’s CT forecast

(WTNH) — A wintry mix moving across the state on Wednesday has left tens of thousands of Connecticut homes in the dark.

Eversource says more than 54,000 customers were without power as of 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. That number was more than 2,200 for United Illuminating customers.

Crews have been working around the clock as Connecticut has been hit with nearly back to back storms between last Friday and Wednesday.

