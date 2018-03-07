March nor’easter knocks out power for thousands Connecticut

(WTNH) — A wintry mix moving across the state on Wednesday has left tens of thousands of Connecticut homes in the dark.
Eversource says more than 54,000 customers were without power as of 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. That number was more than 2,200 for United Illuminating customers.
Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast
Crews have been working around the clock as Connecticut has been hit with nearly back to back storms between last Friday and Wednesday.
News 8 has assembled a handy list of important resources for you to check out during storms.
If a resource you’re looking for isn’t on this list, email us at News 8 and we’ll add it.
Power Outages
- Eversource Outage Map
- Eversource – report that your power is out
- Eversrouce Storm Preparedness Guide
- United Illuminating Outage Map
- United Illuminating Storm Center
- United Illuminating – report that your power is out
Traffic Conditions
Mass Transit (trains, planes, buses)
- Bradley International Airport
- Flightaware.com – Track flights delays and cancellations anywhere
- Metro-North Railroad
- Amtrak
- CT Transit Buses
Connecticut Municipal Contacts and Emergency Shelters
- Connecticut Cities and Towns
- Connecticut Emergency Shelters
- SeeClickFix – Report downed trees blocking roadways, streetlights out, potholes, or other town issues
School Closings, Delays, or Early Dismissals
Stay Connected with News 8 on your phone or tablet