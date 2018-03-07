Metro-North suspends New Haven Line service between South Norwalk and New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North has suspended some of its service on Wednesday night.

Officials say the New Haven Line service between South Norwalk and New Haven has been suspended due to signal problems.

Metro-North also stated that customers traveling between Grand Central Terminal and South Norwalk should anticipate delays of 30-40 minutes.

Riders are being asked to listen for more announcements at their stations.

