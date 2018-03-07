Metro-North to operate on reduced schedule due to storm

By Published: Updated:
(File)

(WTNH)– Metro-North Railroad will be operating on a reduced schedule Wednesday due to the nor’easter.

The railroad tweeted that because of the snowstorm, trains will be operating on a reduced weekday schedule with some combined and cancelled trains during the AM and PM peak. Metro-North says they will also commence hourly service after 8 p.m. for customer safety.

For the full list of train times, click here.

On Metro-North’s Danbury Branch Line, train #1841, the 7:54 a.m. from Danbury, has been canceled due to mechanical issues. But customers will be accommodated by train #1849, the 9:05 a.m. out of Danbury to South Norwalk.

Additionally Metro-North reminds commuters to anticipate additional delays and allow for extra time when traveling.

Commuters are also urged to be careful when walking on stairs, waiting on platforms and getting on and off trains due to the weather.

