Metro-North to operate on reduced schedule due to storm

(WTNH)– Metro-North Railroad will be operating on a reduced schedule Wednesday due to the nor’easter.

The railroad tweeted that because of the snowstorm, trains will be operating on a reduced weekday schedule with some combined and cancelled trains during the AM and PM peak. Metro-North says they will also commence hourly service after 8 p.m. for customer safety.

Today, we will operate a reduced weekday schedule with combined/ cancelled trains during AM & PM Peak. We will also commence hourly service after 8 PM for customer safety. Please see train times here: https://t.co/a7mmUVUByy — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 7, 2018

For the full list of train times, click here.

On Metro-North’s Danbury Branch Line, train #1841, the 7:54 a.m. from Danbury, has been canceled due to mechanical issues. But customers will be accommodated by train #1849, the 9:05 a.m. out of Danbury to South Norwalk.

Danbury Branch Line – Train #1841, the 7:54 am out of Danbury has been cancelled, because of mechanical issues. Customers will be accommodated by Train #1849, the 9:05 am from Danbury to South Norwalk. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 7, 2018

Additionally Metro-North reminds commuters to anticipate additional delays and allow for extra time when traveling.

Customers should anticipate delays due to the storm today. If you must travel, please allow for extra time and be careful when walking on stairs, waiting on platforms and getting on and off our trains. Be sure to read our Guide to Winter Weather Travel. https://t.co/1abXpT65J4 pic.twitter.com/3jcGP3c9Hk — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 7, 2018

Commuters are also urged to be careful when walking on stairs, waiting on platforms and getting on and off trains due to the weather.