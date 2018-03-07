Motorist leads North Haven police on chase exceeding 100 MPH

By Published:
(Photo: North Haven Police/Twitter)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police engaged a motorist in a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 1:35 a.m., units located a suspicious vehicle at Lexington Gardens near Route 17.

Police say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver engaged officers in a pursuit.

Officials ended the chase once the fleeing vehicle reached speeds over 100 MPH.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact North Haven police.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s