Motorist leads North Haven police on chase exceeding 100 MPH

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police engaged a motorist in a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 1:35 a.m., units located a suspicious vehicle at Lexington Gardens near Route 17.

Police say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver engaged officers in a pursuit.

Officials ended the chase once the fleeing vehicle reached speeds over 100 MPH.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact North Haven police.

