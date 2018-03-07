Multiple Metro-North lines suspended due to weather

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple lines for Metro-North have been suspended until further notice on Wednesday night.
The rail service announced that the Metro-North Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line branch services would be suspended due to “multiple storm-related infrastructure issues.”
Metro-North says the weather was impacting the service’s ability to safely operate trains.
It is not yet known when service to these lines will resume.
Metro-North is asking riders to check its website for updates.