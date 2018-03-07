No truck ban, but Malloy urges drivers to stay off roads

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging drivers to stay off the roads because of the nor’easter, but has not imposed a ban on tractor-trailers like neighboring New York.

Malloy said Wednesday he “does not see a reason for a truck ban at the moment.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned tractor-trailers, tandem trailers, buses, box trucks and other high-profile vehicles on various highways. The list includes Interstates 84 and 95, which both lead into Connecticut. Malloy says Cuomo’s decision was not part of a “coordinated call.”

Connecticut is expected to receive anywhere from 4 inches to 16 inches of snow, with the northwestern part of the state getting the most.

Malloy says the snow will be heavy and will impact the afternoon rush hour.

