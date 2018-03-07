Nor’easter leads to delays, cancellations at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday’s nor’easter is just beginning and Bradley International Airport is experiencing some cancellations and delays.

The international airport is still open, however officials say that 27 percent of Wednesday’s arriving and departing flights have been canceled. They also say there have been a small number of delays.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Approximately 27% of today’s arriving & departing flights are canceled. There are also a small number of delays. This may change as the storm progresses & the airlines continue to adjust their schedules. Pls confirm the status of your flight with your airline. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) March 7, 2018

Airport officials are advising passengers to check in with their airline on their individual flight itineraries or for any potential re-booking options.

For real time updates go to www.flybdl.org or tweet your flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.