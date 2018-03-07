Nor’easter leads to delays, cancellations at Bradley International Airport

By Published: Updated:
Snow crews at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks working to clear the snow (WTNH / Report-It / Ellie Krasney)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday’s nor’easter is just beginning and Bradley International Airport is experiencing some cancellations and delays.

The international airport is still open, however officials say that 27 percent of Wednesday’s arriving and departing flights have been canceled. They also say there have been a small number of delays.

Airport officials are advising passengers to check in with their airline on their individual flight itineraries or for any potential re-booking options.

For real time updates go to www.flybdl.org or tweet your flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

