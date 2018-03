Amber patiently waiting for enough snow to build a snowman in Newtown (WTNH / Report-It / Kristin)

Sadie is a 14 week old rescue pup! She really enjoyed playing in the snow this morning while her mom had a snow day from school! (WTNH Report It/ Amber Lake)

So if the snow isn't coming up to your nose yet, that's a good thing right? (WTNH Report It/ Brett Burroughs)

With snow falling, the birds are all working to get something to eat! (WTNH / Report-It / JoAnne S)

Mia, a Bull Terrier, enjoying winter fun on a snow day. (WTNH Report It/ Nancy Luchene)

Cereza, a 9-year-old alpaca is hanging outside during the storm in Killingworth (WTNH / Report-It / Melissa F)

Snow in a beautiful backyard in Orange. (WTNH Report It/ Susan Orner)

2 -year-old Chocolate Lab Jax enjoying just the “appetizer” of the snow storm in Trumbull. (WTNH Report It/ Laura)

Snowy scene in Monroe. (WTNH Report It/Christina)

Spring is so close yet so far in Clinton. (WTNH Report It/ Nancy Roche)

Cooper is ready for the snow in West Haven (WTNH / Report-It / Mary)

Baker Nankervis (age 6), Daniel Coelho (age 8), and Easton Nankervis (age 8) all of Trumbull, built this great snowman today during a day off from school! (WTNH / Report-It / Arell Nankervis)

Some snowfall in Milford. (WTNH Report It/ John Roselle)

Looking towards Long Island waiting for the nor'easter. (WTNH Report It/ Carol Scillia)

This is how Bailey deals with lazy snow days! (WTNH Report It/ Brittney)

Waiting for the snow in Madison. (WTNH Report It/Amy Okamoto)

This is how Molly rides out the storm (WTNH / Report-It / Michael M)

Mike is ready for the snow. (WTNH Report It)

Mary said her dog was not too pleased with the snow flakes melting on her back (WTNH / Report-It / Mary)

Snow sticking on the trees in East Haven (WTNH / Report-It / Justin T)

Snow starting to pile up in Fairfield (WTNH / Report-It / Todd A)

A look at the snow starting to stick on the ground in Newtown (WTNH / Report-It / Karen B)