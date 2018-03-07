Parkland victim Anthony Borges plans lawsuit, claims high school and security guard failed to protect students

(ABC News) — A victim hailed as a hero during the Valentine’s Day shooting massacre allegedly committed by a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is planning to sue the Florida school district.
Anthony Borges was shot five times — both in the gut and legs — while attempting to shield other pupils by locking a classroom door when he was struck by bullets allegedly fired by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.
Now, a lawyer for the 15-year-old survivor has alerted Broward County officials that it will file a “notice of intent to file a claim” against the school district for alleged lapses in preventing the school shooting and protecting the students from harm.
A total of 17 students and teachers died and more than a dozen were injured, some critically, after Cruz allegedly armed with an AR-15-style rifle unleashed the attack on Feb. 14.
Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.
“The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the principal and school resource officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm, were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” lawyer Alex Arreaza wrote in a letter dated on Monday.
A Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman refused to comment citing, “potential, pending, or open litigation.”