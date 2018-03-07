Police: Bones found in Connecticut cemetery not a concern

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the discovery of what appear to be human remains in a city cemetery is nothing to worry about.

Stamford police Capt. Richard Conklin says someone called 911 after finding bones, at least one tooth and a piece of a human skull in Springdale Cemetery, which dates to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for some of the city’s founding families.

Conklin tells the Stamford Advocate the culprits appear to be burrowing rodents that grabbed the remains from rotted wooden caskets to nibble on. He says the bones look quite old and had teeth marks.

Conklin said the bones were “respectfully” collected and were turned over to the medical examiner’s office to confirm they are human.

