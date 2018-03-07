Police: Hartford man drives stolen car to courthouse

By Published:
Jonathan Rivera (Photo: Hartford police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing additional charges after police say he drove a stolen vehicle to his court date.

According to Hartford police, on Wednesday, authorities responded to a parked vehicle and recognized it as stolen out of Newington on Feb. 28.

A suspect then attempted to enter the vehicle and units converged around the car.

The suspect allegedly stated that he drove the stolen vehicle to court and parked it around the corner. Officers say the accused was at court to answer for a previous arrest involving an auto theft on Feb. 17.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera and charged him with Larceny in the 2nd Degree, Taking a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Permission, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Endorsement.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s