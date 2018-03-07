Police: Man attempts to swallow drugs during Union traffic stop

By Published:
Tyron Jones (Connecticut State Police)

UNION, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to swallow drugs when he was pulled over in a stolen car in Union on Tuesday night.

Police say at around 7:17 p.m., Connecticut State Police troopers were patrolling I-84 eastbound in Tolland when a registration check of vehicle driving by revealed that it had been stolen out of Manchester back in December. Troopers then followed the vehicle into Union where additional troopers were positioned before activating their emergency lights and sirens.

According to police, the car then came to a sudden stop in the right travel lane before being advised to pull into the shoulder. Police say when troopers opened the door, they smelled the distinct odor of cocaine and saw that the driver, 41-year-old Tyron Jones, was attempting to swallow drugs.

Police removed Jones from the car and handcuffed him before noticing cocaine residue on his chin, shirt and pants. Troopers say that crack cocaine was also observed in plain view on the driver’s seat before a search of the car recovered $3,697 in cash, about 5.7 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, and 18.8 grams of marijuana.

(Connecticut State Police)

Jones was taken to Rockville General Hospital for an evaluation. He was later charged with larceny by possession, tampering with evidence, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

Jones was held on a $75,000 bond.

