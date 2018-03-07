Savings Bank Of Danbury: Identity Theft

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Savings Bank of Danbury is here with what you need to know about identity theft.

We are joined by Charlie Williams, Vice President Security Officer.

How to slow down or prevent ID theft?  Monitor your credit report and shred, shred, shred!

Do not carry extra credit cards or your social security card around with you!

What if you are a victim? Place a fraud alert on your credit report by contacting Trans Union, Equifax or Experian.

Close accounts that you feel may have been compromised and file a police report.

For  more information be sure to visit http://www.sbdanbury.com

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s