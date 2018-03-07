Savings Bank Of Danbury: Identity Theft

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Savings Bank of Danbury is here with what you need to know about identity theft.

We are joined by Charlie Williams, Vice President Security Officer.

How to slow down or prevent ID theft? Monitor your credit report and shred, shred, shred!

Do not carry extra credit cards or your social security card around with you!

What if you are a victim? Place a fraud alert on your credit report by contacting Trans Union, Equifax or Experian.

Close accounts that you feel may have been compromised and file a police report.

