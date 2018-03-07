Plows trying to get roads clear for schools in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Snow is coming down hard in Waterbury, where conditions have worsened as the evening has gone on.

Snow was coming down rapidly as of 5 p.m., a big change from earlier in the afternoon, when not much was sticking.

The concern throughout the night will be the roads, and the city is coordinating efforts to try to make the roads safe for school buses, if there is school on Thursday.

“It’s way too early to tell if school is going to be a possibility tomorrow,” said Joe Geary, Director of Operations for the City of Waterbury. “We’re a little concerned about the duration of the storm. By the time it ends, there’s going to be a lot of cleanup. We have 312 miles of roads to clean up, and then get into approximately 30 schools. We’ll be banging away at the streets and plowing certainly into tomorrow morning.”

There are more than 70 city trucks out monitoring road conditions throughout the Brass City. They have more than 300 miles of city streets to cover.

There were no reports of any major accidents as of 5 p.m.