Snow skeptics in West Hartford come around as flakes start flying

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–News 8’s Bob Wilson had a look at conditions in West Hartford, where a lot of people were skeptical at first but have come around as the flakes have started flying.

West Hartford had its first report of a spin-out on the off-ramp earlier in the afternoon. No one was hurt, but the car did go a ways into the grass and needed to be pulled out.

Kevin Nursick of the Department of Transportation called this the transition period, where there is just a little bit of snow on the roads, combined with dry spots, and people traveling fast trying to beat the storm end up spinning out.

Buses were running late, as expected, and service may be cut off as the evening continues.

Snow caught a lot of people off-guard, including two sophomores at Hall High School, who News 8 caught up with.

“I woke up this morning and there was no snow, and I was confused why we didn’t have school,” said one Hall High School student. “Now it’s snowing a lot.”

Officials are advising drivers to stay off the roads, and let plows do their thing, as plow truck drivers have said, “we can’t plow cars.” If the rush hour causes problems and there are spinouts, it’s going to take that much longer to get the roads clear.

 

