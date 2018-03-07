Snow to make for difficult road conditions throughout the state

Related Coverage Light snow for morning commute, then heavy snow for Wednesday afternoon

(WTNH)– A winter storm warning and coastal flood advisory are both now in effect. Snow and strong winds are expected to batter the region throughout the day.

The entire state will get a taste of the storm in one way or another.

News 8 has team coverage to give you a look at the road conditions along I-95 and in the Middletown area.

Thin layer of slush on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge…kind of like the top of a creme brûlée just less delicious. #WTNHWeather @WTNH #NewHaven pic.twitter.com/L25EnZNyZ2 — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) March 7, 2018

We’re live in #Middletown, where it’s lightly snowing. Roads just wet for now. Parking ban in effect at 8am. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/jq8NlgnInn — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) March 7, 2018

Parking ban goes into effect at 8am in #Middletown. Further information below. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/BsHJepoMt1 — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) March 7, 2018

The roads are mostly just wet for now but the storm is expected to get worse as the day continues, leading to slick conditions.

