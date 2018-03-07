Snow to make for difficult road conditions throughout the state

(WTNH)– A winter storm warning and coastal flood advisory are both now in effect. Snow and strong winds are expected to batter the region throughout the day.

The entire state will get a taste of the storm in one way or another.

News 8 has team coverage to give you a look at the road conditions along I-95 and in the Middletown area.

The roads are mostly just wet for now but the storm is expected to get worse as the day continues, leading to slick conditions.

News 8 has a look at the road conditions for the morning commute in the video above.

