Stratford police search for missing elderly man

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for an elderly man missing out of Stratford on Wednesday.

Police say 79-year-old Anthony Capuano was last seen on Tuesday, March 6th at 6 p.m. He was driving a blue, 2007 Chrysler with the license plate YW9001.

Capuano is described as a white male, who is 5’7″ tall, with brown eyes and white hair.

According to police, Capuano suffers from dementia and other medical issues. His daughter-in-law also tells News 8 that he is diabetic and in need of his insulin.

Anyone with any information on Capuano’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 203-385-4100.