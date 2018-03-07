Temperature drop leads to accumulating snow in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A temperature drop on Wednesday afternoon helped the snow to pile up in Middletown.

For the morning and most of the afternoon, temperatures above freezing kept the grounds clear.

However, it was a remarkably difference scene by 7:30 p.m. as heavy snow fell and strong winds picked up.

Plows are out on the roads ready to keep things clear through the night and into Thursday morning.

