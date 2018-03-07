The history of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Published:

(WTNH) — Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Executive Chairman Coleman Walsh and Executive Media Chair Bernadette Smyth LaFrance talk about the history and modern traditions of the parade.

The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day has a long history and is often heralded as one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the country.

Each year, there is a tribute to one or two individuals on Parade Day in conjunction with the City of New Haven, whose contribution to the Irish community is recognized in a historic manner.

The tradition started back in 1956 during the revival of the parade.That year, Church Street was named John Costello Boulevard in honor of Ireland’s Taoiseach at the time. This year, Church Street will be named after the beloved 2002 Grand Marshall Kevin J. Smith who passed away in 2017.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s