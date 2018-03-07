The history of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

(WTNH) — Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Executive Chairman Coleman Walsh and Executive Media Chair Bernadette Smyth LaFrance talk about the history and modern traditions of the parade.

The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day has a long history and is often heralded as one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the country.

Each year, there is a tribute to one or two individuals on Parade Day in conjunction with the City of New Haven, whose contribution to the Irish community is recognized in a historic manner.

The tradition started back in 1956 during the revival of the parade.That year, Church Street was named John Costello Boulevard in honor of Ireland’s Taoiseach at the time. This year, Church Street will be named after the beloved 2002 Grand Marshall Kevin J. Smith who passed away in 2017.