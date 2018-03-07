Tow trucks moving cars in New Haven amid parking ban

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There are dozens of parking bans across the state, including in New Haven, where an army of tow trucks were deployed Wednesday afternoon.

Trucks drove down Orange Street to start towing cars to make way for plows as the wet heavy snow falls. A parking ban downtown is in effect until noon Thursday. A residential ban ends at 8 a.m. Friday.

Violators will be towed, and given a $100 fine.

