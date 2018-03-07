Treacherous conditions expected this evening as nor’easter pummels Northeast

(ABC News) — A second nor’easter is barreling through the East Coast today, just days after a deadly storm tore through the region.

Today’s snowstorm has prompted plane, train and school cancellations across the Northeast. Over 2,500 flights have been canceled today.

At least 60 million Americans are in the storm’s path, and a treacherous commute home is expected this evening for those in the Northeast.

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on out there, here’s a peak at Turnpike Troops handling an overturned TT. If you don’t have to go out, stay home. If you have to drive, please #SlowYourRoll. #snowday2018 We’ll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/sQI45UJogS — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) March 7, 2018

The forecast



Very heavy snow is now pummeling Philadelphia and New York City.

Near-blizzard conditions are expected for Long Island.

Snowfall rates may reach 1-3 inches per hour.

It’s coming down heavily now in the city’s Fairmount section #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/woiKb8RfJc — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) March 7, 2018

Heavy snowfall right now in Rittenhouse Square and getting heavier and coming down at a faster clip by the minute. We’re here in our #StormTracker 6 Live Radar van. #winterstorm #6abcAction #noreaster @PhotogDan6abc @6abc pic.twitter.com/DknxDNb6ZA — nydiahan6abc (@nydia_han) March 7, 2018

Thundersnow — when thunder and lightening occurs during a snowstorm — was even reported in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The heavy snow is expected to continue into the evening with gusty winds at times, potentially bringing power outages and downed trees.

Wind gusts could reach 30-50 mph this evening from New York City to Boston.

Very heavy snow is also falling in New England; in the coastal areas there is more rain than snow.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible during high tide.

By 7 p.m., the snow will be over in Philadelphia.

Heavy snow will continue in New York City until about 8 or 9 p.m. when it will taper off.

A rain and snow mix will remain in Boston for the overnight hours.

By early Thursday morning the snow will be lingering in Boston and heavy snow will remain in northern New England.

Snowfall totals



Philadelphia may see 4-8 inches of snow and New York City could get 6-12 inches.

Hartford is forecast to have 7-14 inches of snow while Boston will only have 2-5 inches.

Some suburban areas more inland of the Northeast cities, however, could see up to 2 feet of snow.

Back-to-back storms



This new storm is arriving just days after Friday’s powerful nor’easter ripped through the Northeast with strong winds and heavy rain. At least nine people died from Friday’s

storm.

The storm knocked out power to about 2 million customers. This morning over 100,000 customers were still without power.

In New Rochelle, New York, resident Nicole Davis said she hasn’t had power since last Friday.

Davis, her husband and 2-year-old son toughed it out in the cold house until Sunday with blankets, layers, flashlights and lanterns.

But by then the temperature was “unbearable” and they left to stay with a friend, she told ABC News today.

Now, Davis said she’s very concerned the new storm will delay attempts to restore the electricity.

Another New Rochelle resident, Com Crocker, was also without power when Friday’s storm left downed power lines in his yard and a massive tree on the front of his car.

“It’s been a rough several days for my family and me,” Crocker told ABC News Tuesday.

While his family stays at a hotel, a generator is keeping a pump going in his basement to remove flood water.

Crocker said he is also “pretty concerned” about the new storm but is grateful the massive tree missed his house.

“We were lucky,” he said.