Veteran Bridgeport police officer fired

FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A veteran Connecticut police officer who was charged in 2016 for allegedly assaulting a man at a Fairfield motel and driving drunk has been fired.

Bridgeport Chief Armando Perez tells the Connecticut Post that Officer Omar Jimenez was fired this week following an investigation by the city’s Office of Internal Affairs.

Perez says the 16-year veteran was fired for “behavior that is detrimental to the department and puts citizens at risk.”

Jimenez was arrested but criminal charges were recently dropped after he successfully completed accelerated rehabilitation.

Fairfield police say Jimenez punched a friend in the face during an argument in September 2016, then drove from the scene and knocked a fire hydrant off its base. When he was tracked down he allegedly failed field sobriety tests.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

