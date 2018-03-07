Weeks after school shooting, band performs at Carnegie Hall

By Published: Updated:
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony performs at Carnegie Hall in New York, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Three weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at their high school, the students from Parkland, Fla., followed through with a long-planned Carnegie Hall performance. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Three weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at their high school, students from Parkland, Florida, have followed through with a long-planned Carnegie Hall performance.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony played at the renowned New York venue Tuesday during a concert featuring high school bands.

Related content: Florida senators pass gun restrictions; House yet to act

The concert was scheduled before the Feb. 14 massacre. Among those killed was freshman Alex Schachter, who played in the marching band that includes the wind symphony and other groups.

The 65-player wind ensemble decided to go ahead with the Carnegie Hall show.

Related content: Devos: $1M grant goes to grieving Florida school district

It became an uplifting plan in the depths of tragedy. Members say they appreciated spending some time immersed in music.

Tuba player Luis Gomez told WCBS-TV that “music is a coping mechanism” for him and probably others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s