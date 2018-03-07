Westport police look to identify suspicious couple

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Westport police are searching for a suspicious couple who allegedly approached a young girl near a bus stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:15 p.m., a juvenile was approached by a suspicious man and woman on Marion Road. The girl reported that she had just gotten off the bus from Coleytown Middle School when an older, black, four-door vehicle with a loud muffler drove towards her.

According to police, the driver then asked the girl if she needed a ride. The girl replied no and continued to walk to her nearby home, where she called her parents.

Police describe the driver as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 20 and 30, with dreadlocks, a goatee and a deep voice. The passenger was described as a black female, also between 20 to 30 years old, with her hair in a bun.

Officers are working closely with the Westport Board of Education to ensure the safety of students.

Anyone with information or who can identify the couple is urged to contact detectives at 203-341-6080.