Wintry weather causes multiple tractor trailers to jackknife

NEW LONDON & ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The nor’easter on Wednesday caused plenty of issues on the roads.

A tractor trailer jackknifed along Interstate 95 in New London.

The vehicle was stuck in the southbound direction near exit 82.

Related Content: Malloy signs tractor-trailer ban due to storm

Connecticut State Police say no one was hurt and that traffic is getting by.

Another tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.

Traffic: Click here for the live traffic map

State Police are urging drivers to stay off of the roads if possible.