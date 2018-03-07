Wintry weather causes multiple tractor trailers to jackknife

NEW LONDON & ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The nor’easter on Wednesday caused plenty of issues on the roads.
A tractor trailer jackknifed along Interstate 95 in New London.
The vehicle was stuck in the southbound direction near exit 82.
Jackknifed tractor trailer I-95S #NewLondon pic.twitter.com/WsHSZukrLC
— tina detelj (@tinadetelj) March 8, 2018
Connecticut State Police say no one was hurt and that traffic is getting by.
Another tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.
State Police are urging drivers to stay off of the roads if possible.