2-vehicle crash under investigation in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Plainfield on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., units say they responded to a two-car crash with minor injuries in the Moosup section of town.

According to police, 40-year-old Joshua Klein was traveling westbound on Moosup Pond Road when he allegedly crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a vehicle being operated by Jessica Boge, 32, of Plainfield.

Officials say Boge and her 3-year-old daughter were transported to Backus Hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time.