8 Minute Meals: Italian wedding soup

(WTNH) — Chef Luis Vazquez of Butchers & Bakers makes an Italian Wedding Soup for an easy 8 Minute Meal.
Italian Wedding Soup
1 Cup of diced carrot
1 Cup of diced onion
1 Cup of diced celery
3 cloves of minced garlic
4 Cups packed baby kale
.5 tsp red chili pepper
4 sprigs of thyme
2 sprigs of rosemary
4 cups of Chicken stock
1 Cup of pearled couscous
20 mini meatballs
1/4 Cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1. In a 12 QT pot over medium heat add the olive oil and cook the onion, celery carrots and garlic until translucent.
2. Add 4 Cups of the chicken stock, and bring to a simmer.
3. Add the herbs, red crushed pepper, couscous, the meatballs and cook for 15 minutes.
4. Finish with the kale and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.