8 Minute Meals: Italian wedding soup

(WTNH) — Chef Luis Vazquez of Butchers & Bakers makes an Italian Wedding Soup for an easy 8 Minute Meal.

Italian Wedding Soup

1 Cup of diced carrot

1 Cup of diced onion

1 Cup of diced celery

3 cloves of minced garlic

4 Cups packed baby kale

.5 tsp red chili pepper

4 sprigs of thyme

2 sprigs of rosemary

4 cups of Chicken stock

1 Cup of pearled couscous

20 mini meatballs

1/4 Cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1. In a 12 QT pot over medium heat add the olive oil and cook the onion, celery carrots and garlic until translucent.

2. Add 4 Cups of the chicken stock, and bring to a simmer.

3. Add the herbs, red crushed pepper, couscous, the meatballs and cook for 15 minutes.

4. Finish with the kale and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.