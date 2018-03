(WTNH) — One American tops the list of wealthy women around the world.

Forbes Magazine says the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton is the world’s richest woman.

According to the magazine, Alice Walton has a net worth of $46 billion dollars.

Last month, Walmart announced that it was launching a new online home shopping experience.

