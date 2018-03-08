Amtrak resumes modified service between New York City and Boston

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Service to travelers using Amtrak has been partially restored in the northeast following Wednesday’s nor’easter.

Late Thursday morning, Amtrak announced that its modified winter storm service has been restored following a temporary suspension between New York City and Boston, Mass.

Furthermore, Amtrak announced that its Keystone Service running through New York, Philadelphia, Penn. and Harrisburg, Penn. and its Empire Service from New York to Albany-Rensselaer, New York will continue to operate on a modified scheduled.

Cancelled service for Thursday, March 8 includes the following:

Northeast Regional Service: 151,111,183,193,187,180,130,184,186,188,

Northeast Regional Service trains that will not operate between Boston and New York City include, 141, 95, 171, 93, 190, 170

Acela Express Service: 2190, 2150, 2100, 2104, 2110, 2166, 2126, 2128, 2103, 2107, 2151, 2117, 2121, 2119, 2155

Acela Express Service trains 2153, 2154, 2159 and 2163 will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. only

Keystone Service: 605, 609, 647, 651,642, 646, 656, 620, 641, 640

Empire Service: 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243

Amtrak shuttle service between New Haven, Conn. and Springfield, Mass. remains in operation.

Further information can be found by clicking here.

