Blumenthal, Graham hold news conference on individuals in crisis accessing weapons

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham held a news conference late Thursday morning on their legislation to help prevent individuals who are in crisis from accessing deadly weapons.

The bipartisan bill looks to provide for the use of extreme risk protection orders in federal courts.

“We want the states to act. This measure provides a federal gap filling law. A safety net,” explained Sen. Blumenthal. “We have a national obligation to protect people and the federal courts have an obligation to do their job as well as protecting people from truly dangerous people that can be identified beforehand. Prevention is the key here.”

Indiana, Connecticut, and several other states currently have emergency risk protection order laws on the books that allow law enforcement and family members to petition a judge to temporarily restrict an individual’s access to guns.

